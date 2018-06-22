Knoxville names its 1st female police chief

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero announced the appointment of Eve Thomas as the new chief of the Knoxville Police Department on Thursday. Thomas succeeds Chief David Rausch, who was selected to become director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas has been with the department since 1993. She was promoted to deputy chief in February. Rogero says Thomas has shown leadership, dedication, thoughtfulness and commitment to public service in her 25 years with the force.

Thomas takes over the position on Monday.