Tennessee officials praise online sales tax ruling

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are praising a U.S. Supreme Court decision that lets states force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

Gov. Bill Haslam said Thursday's ruling will help local businesses compete on an even tax playing field with out-of-state companies. He said the administration is reviewing the decision and considering next steps.

A legal challenge was filed last year after Haslam moved to make major online vendors collect sales taxes on purchases made in Tennessee.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery called Thursday's decision welcome news. He said his office will continue reviewing how the decision impacts the challenge.

State Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he's committed to ensuring any revenue windfall from the decision is used for tax cuts.

U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker also applauded the ruling.