Allegiant Air adds base of operations in Tennessee

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced Allegiant Air is basing two Airbus jets at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, adding up to 66 new jobs.

Gov. Bill Haslam, local officials and Allegiant spokeswoman Hillary Gray were at the announcement Wednesday. The addition includes a $50 million investment.

The Knoxville News Sentinel said Gray wouldn't disclose any possible new destinations for the Las Vegas-based company but said there would be more to come.

She said Allegiant flies 27 routes out of five Tennessee cities. Knoxville is the company's first base of operations in Tennessee.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com