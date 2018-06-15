Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Allegiant Air adds base of operations in Tennessee

Updated 7:30AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced Allegiant Air is basing two Airbus jets at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, adding up to 66 new jobs.

Gov. Bill Haslam, local officials and Allegiant spokeswoman Hillary Gray were at the announcement Wednesday. The addition includes a $50 million investment.

The Knoxville News Sentinel said Gray wouldn't disclose any possible new destinations for the Las Vegas-based company but said there would be more to come.

She said Allegiant flies 27 routes out of five Tennessee cities. Knoxville is the company's first base of operations in Tennessee.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0