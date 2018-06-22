VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information:

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

Mural Painting at Downtown Library

Studio NPL, Creatives Day Network and WHAT Creative group are painting a mural in the NPL parking garage. Teens are invited to participate in the design and implementation and are encouraged to attend every session to help complete the garage. Participants will be invited to apply to college scholarship funds, made possible by the Mayor’s Youth Council and AkzoNobel Paint Company. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free. Information

Additional times:

Saturday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 24, 2-4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Musicians Corner

Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Centennial Park. Information

Friday: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Sweetheart Deal, Gabe Burdulis, Matt Brown, Nora Collins

Saturday: Jessica Lea Mayfield, Los Colognes, Harpooner, Carolina Story

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Bea Troxel, Larysa Jaye, Betsy Phillips

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

NPT Appraisal Day Antiques and Fine Art

An opportunity to learn the appraised value of your items and help NPT as well. Some of the area’s finest appraisers in the region will be at this popular evet. Appraisal Day tickets are $75 for up to three items; $150 for up to six items and are available for either the morning (9-11 a.m.) or afternoon (1-4 p.m.) session. Attendees may bring items on their own or team up with friends to bring three or six items. All proceeds from Appraisal Day directly support NPT’s engaging and educational programming for the entire Middle Tennessee community. In addition, in-home appraisals are available at $1,000 each by calling NPT at (615) 259-9325. The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. Information

Annual WWll Living History Encampment

A cultural, social, and historical reenactment to honor the men and women who served both on the homefront and overseas during the Second World War. The day includes the living history encampment, exhibits, vendors, a stage door canteen, 1940s-era music, and various activities for all ages. Historic Amqui Station, 303 Madison Street, Madison. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Stage Door Canteen Dance begins at 6 p.m. Information

Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the sixth annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. 21+ event valid ID required for entry. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $99 and up. Information

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for an evening under the stars. Jessie Clement, Lennon Lust, The Bird and the Bear, and Eastland will perform. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Additional dates: July 21 with Campbell Station, The Lovers and Kenneth Hampton; August 11 with Flight Three, Three Star Revival, Hayden Hodge and Braden Baug. Information

JUNE 23-24

Nashville Pride Festival

Vendor marketplace, kids’ zone, food, drinks, live music and two stages with entertainment. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Public Square Park. Fee: $5. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce

Luncheon and Business Expo, Inman Conference Center, Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Frist Conference Room, 4th floor. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. An opportunity for Christian business men and women to network with fellow chamber members, showcase their businesses and hear inspiring speakers. The event is open to members and non-members. Speaker: Andy Peterson. Registration

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Nashville Symphony Summer Concerts

The Nashville Symphony’s Community Concerts series performances continue featuring works by John Williams, Bernstein, Rimsky-Korsakov and more, each concert is offered free of charge. Information

Tuesday, June 26: Two Rivers Mansion, Donelson,7:30

Saturday, July 1: Key Park, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Fee: Free Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

Brown Bag Concerts

Jazz concert series 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Centennial Park Pavilion Event Shelter. Additional dates include July 11, July 25, Aug. 9 and Aug. 22 Information: 731-9001

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

IBC Breakfast

Hear an update on the U.S.-China business relationship from Economic and Commercial Minister Counselor Tian Deyoy of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the U.S. Baker Donelson, 211 Commerce Street, 8th floor board room. 8-8:30 a.m. Registration and continental breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Program. Fee: $15 member, future member $20. Information

YP Nashville Leadership Series

Beating Burnout: How To Get Motivated at Work. Presented by Allison Duke, associate dean and associate professor of management in Lipscomb University’s College of Business. Fee: $25 includes breakfast and parking. 8:30-9 a.m. Registration and networking, 9-11 a.m. Program. This series will take place in Club 1891, located on the mezzanine level of the Bennett Campus Center. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

REIN: Lunch and Learn- An Introduction to self-directed IRAs

Come learn the ins & outs of what is and is not allowed. Free seminar with lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mike Todd, of IRA Innovations, will share the vital information you need to take control of your retirement plan with a self-directed IRA. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. The seminar will cover how to buy real estate in your IRA, how to lend money from your IRA and how to partner your IRA with others. Information

Business Studio: Beers & Branding

Fat Bottom recently went through an overhaul of its branding, not only with their core beers but in adding a seasonal line of brews and a high-gravity line of bottled beer. Fat Bottom Brewing and Proof Branding explains the process. Fat Bottom Brewing Co., 800 44th Ave. North. 3-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These unique Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

JUNE 29-30

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

Friday: Willie Watson, Donnie Fritts, Prateek Kuhad, Lateral Blue, Preston James

Saturday: Joseph, Liza Anne, Sun Seeker, Keeps

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Josh Gilligan, Sister Kit, Glen Martin

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

REIN Homes Tour with Britnie Turner

Registration for this special tour is strictly limited to REIN members only and must be done on-line prior to event. Deadline, June 29. No walk-up or at the door registrations allowed. Tour Britnie’s new lifestyle community development. Fee: $15. Information

Porter Flea

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. This is considered one of Nashville’s best artisan markets. A ticketed preview market will be held Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m. This is a 21 and up event. Porter Flea offers VIS passes on Saturday, allowing you to skip regular admission lines and come and go all day access. $15. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. $5 parking. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 7

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Coming to the First Saturday Art Crawl, or to another downtown Nashville event? Enhance your weekend with a visit to the Frist Center. Stop at the café between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for Dessert Happy Hour (free coffee with the purchase of any dessert), and enjoy a guided tour of our landmark art deco building at 4:30 p.m. On the first Saturday of each month, certified American Sign Language interpretation is provided with the tour. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville. Free

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

MONDAY, JULY 9

The Main Event with Paul Rossano

Discover how to structure deals for passive income like the top 1 percent of investors. Learn how to structure your real estate investments to minimize risk and maximize upscale. Learn how to quantify risk and return, and how to adjust both metrics to make deal work for you, and much more. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. 6:40-8:45 p.m. general meeting and featured presentation. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50, Members free. Everyone must pre-register. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd.’s., Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

Business Studio Scaling Series

Hiring the Right People (and Firing the Wrong Ones). This is the first of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. This first session will focus on hiring and firing. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Additional dates:

July 18 – Show Me the Money

July 25 – Leasing vs owning vs co-working

Aug. 1 – Pivoting from your plan

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Nashville Chamber Open House

Make the most of your Nashville Chamber membership. Attend Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2018-2019 program year. Walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for maximizing your membership investment. Light lunch refreshments will be served. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

TUESDAY, JULY, 17

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information