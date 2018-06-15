Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Central bank chiefs of 4 major nations raise trade concerns

Updated 11:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the central banks of four major economies are expressing alarm that multiple trade conflicts are threatening to slow global growth.

The officials say the escalating trade fights involving the United States, China and Europe could erode business confidence, lead companies to delay investment and hurt the global economy. The central bank leaders add, though, that so far there's scant evidence that this has happened yet.

"What's the effect on confidence?" European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says at a conference in Portugal. "What's the effect on business investment? There are lessons from the past, and they are all very negative."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell notes that the Fed has heard of businesses postponing investment and hiring, and "those concerns seem to be rising."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0