The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

United Methodist Church chides Sessions over border policy

Updated 8:58AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 600 members of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' church are denouncing him over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the border.

Members of the United Methodist Church from across the country wrote a letter accusing Sessions of child abuse, immorality and racial discrimination. They also chide Sessions for the way he's used the Bible to defend the policy. They say he's disseminated doctrines that run counter to the church's doctrine.

In the letter dated Monday, the church members said that holding thousands of young children in mass incarceration facilities and directing employees and staff members to take children from their parents violates the Methodists' Book of Discipline.

The complaint was earlier reported by USA Today and The Washington Post.

