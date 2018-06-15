Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

PayPal move blocks sales of school shooting video game

Updated 8:55AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The developer of a school shooting video game maligned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Acid Software said Tuesday that purchases of "Active Shooter" were temporarily suspended as its representatives tried to resolve the issues with PayPal. Acid's Twitter postings included the hashtags "QuitCensoringUs," ''FreedomOfExpression" and "WeWillBeBack."

Representatives of PayPal did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

"Active Shooter" allows players to participate in simulated school shootings and has drawn complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Acid recently had to set up new websites after video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo removed "Active Shooter" from its sites.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0