PayPal move blocks sales of school shooting video game

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The developer of a school shooting video game maligned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Acid Software said Tuesday that purchases of "Active Shooter" were temporarily suspended as its representatives tried to resolve the issues with PayPal. Acid's Twitter postings included the hashtags "QuitCensoringUs," ''FreedomOfExpression" and "WeWillBeBack."

Representatives of PayPal did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

"Active Shooter" allows players to participate in simulated school shootings and has drawn complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Acid recently had to set up new websites after video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo removed "Active Shooter" from its sites.