The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Bolton: NK has 'dramatic choice,' talks will move quickly

Updated 6:52AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton says North Korea is facing a "decisive and dramatic choice" on whether to give up its nuclear program and ballistic missiles.

Bolton told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the U.S. will find out soon enough because diplomatic engagement will proceed quickly. He says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others will be meeting with North Korean officials. Bolton says the U.S. has no interest in lengthy talks.

He says that until the U.S. gets real evidence of denuclearization, all U.S. sanctions will stay in force.

Following this month's summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump tweeted last week that "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea."

