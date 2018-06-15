Nashville protesters arrested after preparing to light fire

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A group of protesters who had been preparing to light a fire outside of the state War Memorial Building in Nashville have been charged during the final week of the Poor People's Campaign.

A statement from the Poor People's Campaign says protesters held a religious ceremony in the atrium outside the War Memorial Building and placed items to represent homelessness, systemic racism and other issues into a fire pit with the intention of burning them.

The Tennessean reports arrests began while a few dozen protesters were in a circle around the fire pit on Monday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 10 people were taken into custody.

Jail records show that protesters were charged with various combinations of disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest.