Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Republican candidates for Tennessee governor debate tonight

Updated 6:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — Republican candidates for Tennessee governor are set to square off in a debate.

The one-hour debate will be held at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville. Legislative issues and crime are among the topics of discussion.

The debate will include Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, Congresswoman Diane Black, former state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd and businessman Bill Lee.

It will be the second debate in the statewide Tennessee Governor Debate Series. The first debate was held April 18 in Memphis. A final debate will be held July 22 in Knoxville. The series is being produced by Nexstar Media Group.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0