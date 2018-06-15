Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Audi names Schot interim CEO, puts jailed Stadler on leave

Updated 7:03AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Audi has named sales chief Abraham 'Bram' Schot as interim CEO following the arrest of Rupert Stadler as part of a probe into emissions cheating.

Audi, a division of Volkswagen, said in a statement Tuesday that it has also complied with Stadler's request to temporarily relieve him of his duties.

German prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest Monday due to fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities had searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

The probe against Audi follows the emissions scandal that has rocked Volkswagen since 2015 and led to billions in fines, the arrest of executives and the indictment in the U.S. of its former CEO.

Schot has been a member of Audi's management board since September.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0