Democrats to debate tonight in Tennessee governor race

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The two leading Democrats in Tennessee's open race for governor are meeting for a head-to-head debate.

The Democratic debate with former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh will take place Tuesday evening at Belmont University's McAfee Concert Hall.

The event will be livestreamed. The primary election for governor is on Aug. 2.

WSMV-TV and the USA Today Network - Tennessee are partnering with Belmont on the event.

Republican debates will follow on Wednesday evening and again on June 26.