Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Democrats to debate tonight in Tennessee governor race

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The two leading Democrats in Tennessee's open race for governor are meeting for a head-to-head debate.

The Democratic debate with former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh will take place Tuesday evening at Belmont University's McAfee Concert Hall.

The event will be livestreamed. The primary election for governor is on Aug. 2.

WSMV-TV and the USA Today Network - Tennessee are partnering with Belmont on the event.

Republican debates will follow on Wednesday evening and again on June 26.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0