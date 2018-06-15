Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Senate bill aims to block WH deal with China's ZTE

Updated 3:05PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to pass a defense policy bill that includes a pay raise for the military, but would block a White House plan to allow Chinese telecom giant ZTE to buy component parts from the U.S.

The Chinese company is accused of violating trade laws by selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran. The Trump administration announced a deal with ZTE earlier this month, but Senate leaders have sought to reverse it.

A vote on the annual defense bill is expected late Monday. The $717 billion measure would give troops a 2.6 percent pay hike — the largest in nine years — and address shortfalls in military readiness.

If approved, the bill would go to the House, which approved the measure last month without the ZTE provision.

