The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Former deputy governor, Hamilton County mayor dies

Updated 2:44PM
CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Claude Ramsey, a former Tennessee lawmaker, deputy governor and Hamilton County mayor, has died. He was 75.

Heritage Funeral Home spokesman Don Wilson told the Associated Press that Ramsey died Monday. He had no further details.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger called Ramsey a dedicated public servant who had the best interests of the people at heart. He said Ramsey worked to improve education and to bring manufacturing jobs to Hamilton County.

The third-generation strawberry farmer also served as property assessor and county commissioner in his 40 years of public service, retiring in 2013.

He served as deputy governor during Gov. Bill Haslam's first term and the governor said Tennessee lost "one of its finest statesmen."

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, a former mayor of Chattanooga, said it was a privilege to work with Ramsey, who he described as "dedicated, prudent, humble and wise."

Arrangements were pending.

