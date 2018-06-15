Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

State probes misuse of funds accusation against TBI leader

Updated 2:43PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an immediate, outside review is looking into accusations that its acting director has misused state funds.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Monday that the agency has been made aware of, and takes seriously, the accusations involving Acting Director Jason Locke. TBI did not specify further what the allegations entail.

Locke was one of three finalists to become TBI's new permanent director. Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday selected Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch for the job. Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble was the other finalist.

Locke has been with TBI for 21 years.

