Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Peek at the future: Electric plane cruises skies over Norway

Updated 10:34AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway's transportation minister and the head of the Scandinavian country's airport operator took off Monday for a short flight ... aboard a Slovenian-made two-seater electric airplane.

Dag Falk-Petersen, head of Avinor, sat at the commands of the white Pipistrel Alpha Electro G2 while Ketil Solvik-Olsen sat in the passenger seat. They took off from a remote corner of Oslo Airport for a brief journey in the gray skies.

Norway aims to be 100 percent electric by 2040 for all short-haul flights. Avinor, which is responsible for the country's 44 airports, has bought the electric aircraft used Monday.

The operator plans to launch a tender offer to test a commercial route flown with a small electric plane with 19 seats, starting in 2025.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0