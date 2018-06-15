Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Electric motor producer to expand in Tennessee, add 300 jobs

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LEXINGTON (AP) — An electric motor manufacturing company plans to expand its current operations in Tennessee, an investment of $18 million expected to create 300 jobs.

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Nidec Motor Company will be adding new products and will modify its existing facility in Henderson County.

The company features a range of large and small high-efficiency motors that serve industrial, residential and commercial markets. Nidec recently acquired Leroy-Somer Americas.

State officials say Nidec currently employs more than 200 Tennesseans. State economic development commissioner Bob Rolfe said the company's growth is one of Lexington's largest economic development announcements since 2011.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0