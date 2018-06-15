Comey disagrees with parts of the report

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says he disagrees with some of the conclusions of the Justice Department's inspector general about his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

But Comey says in a tweet that he respects the inspector general's work and believes the conclusions are "reasonable." He says "people of good faith" can see the "unprecedented situation differently."

Comey's comments come in response to the public release of a report that is heavily critical of his decisions in the probe. The report says Comey was insubordinate and departed from established protocol numerous times.

The report does find that Comey's actions were not politically motivated to help either candidate.

Comey also wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times responding to the report's findings.