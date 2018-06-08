Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Rolls-Royce to axe 4,600 jobs in major restructuring

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LONDON (AP) — Rolls-Royce plans to cut 4,600 jobs over the next 2 years as part of a major restructuring effort by the British plane engine manufacturer.

The company says Thursday it wants to save 400 million pounds ($537 million) over the next two years to sustain an increase in profits.

Rolls-Royce outperformed expectations in 2017, when pre-tax profits rose to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion dollars) from 813 million pounds ($1.1 billion dollars) a year earlier.

CEO Warren East says "These changes will help us deliver over the mid- and longer-term a level of free cash flow well beyond our near-term ambition of around 1 billion pounds by around 2020."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0