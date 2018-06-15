Cumberland Consulting makes Top 100 list

VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Franklin-based Cumberland Consulting Group has been named to the Healthcare Informatics 100 list for the seventh time.

The list is a compilation of the top 100 healthcare information technology companies operating in the U.S., based on health care IT revenues from the most recent fiscal year.

Cumberland is No. 82 on the 2018 list.

“Our team is proud to once again be recognized as one of the top HIT companies in the nation by Healthcare Informatics,” says Brian Cahill, CEO of Cumberland. “We have continued to grow and expand our reach in the healthcare market by listening to our clients and evolving our services to meet their needs.”

Healthcare Informatics, one of the industry’s most respected publications, has compiled The Healthcare Informatics 100 for more than 20 years.

CFMT grant applications available for nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is issuing its annual call for discretionary grant applications.

Nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of residents of Middle Tennessee are eligible and are encouraged to apply. Nonprofit grant guidelines and applications are available at www.cfmt.org. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations across Middle Tennessee serving a wide range of causes including animal welfare, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing, and economic and community development.

The Foundation’s discretionary grant recipients will be announced in late fall. All tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations applying for discretionary grants must be profiled on The Community Foundation’s initiative www.GivingMatters.com.

Information: 615 321-4939, 888 540-5200, grants@cfmt.org.

Ardent Health to refinance existing debt

Ardent Health Services, based in Nashville, has announced a plan to refinance its existing debt.

Ardent’s subsidiaries operate 31 acute care hospitals, including two rehabilitation hospitals, two surgical hospitals and one managed hospital, in seven states.

The proposed transactions include $990 million in new senior secured credit facilities and the issuance by AHP Health Partners, Inc., a direct majority-owned subsidiary of Ardent Health Partners, LLC of up to $535 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private offering.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Ardent and certain of its existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (other than AHP Health Partners) that are guarantors under the new senior secured credit facilities.

Net proceeds from the proposed transactions will be used to refinance or otherwise extinguish Ardent’s existing credit facilities, pay related fees and expenses and provide working capital and funds for other general corporate purposes.

Accordant Tech partners with Crossmatch

Nashville-based Accordant Technology, Inc., and Crossmatch have launched a strategic partnership to offer advanced authentication to enterprise customers.

Crossmatch is a biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions firm. Accordant specializes in helping organizations get the most out of their mobility and virtualization solutions.

Accordant will be an authorized reseller offering Crossmatch’s state-of-the-art DigitalPersona software to its base of customers.

DigitalPersona is a comprehensive, integrated authentication solution that secures disparate applications and systems using a common administration and authentication interface. It provides for the security of all IT assets on-premises, in the cloud or some combination in between.

Reliant Bank offers redesigned website

Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has a new redesigned website, providing a user-friendly experience for customers.

“The needs of our customers are changing, and technology has reshaped the way customers engage with us,” says Kim York, executive vice president, chief strategy officer. “We recognize the role technology plays in the banking space. Launching our new and improved website – designed with the end user in mind – moves the bank forward toward our digital goals.”

Also, Reliant Bank has launched digital account opening, enhancing the user experience by providing a quick and secure option to begin the account opening process at the customer’s convenience.

The new website design and the addition of an online account opening platform supports Reliant’s plans to continue building the services offered to clients within its market areas.

Saint Thomas Bellevue building sold to Montecito

Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired the 22,300-square-foot Saint Thomas-Bellevue medical office building.

The Class A, three-story medical office building was constructed in 2018 as a build-to-suit for Saint Thomas Health which will be leasing 100 percent of the building.

It is located in a high-profile retail setting, adjacent to the site of the Harpeth Village/Publix Center.

“We’re excited about acquiring our second St. Thomas building, especially since our headquarters are in Nashville and this is in our backyard,’’ says Chris Conk, partner and senior vice president of acquisitions for Montecito Medical.

“We focus on the best of the best medical real estate and this asset truly complements our rapidly growing portfolio.’’

MTSU creates new Data Science Institute

Middle Tennessee State University has launched its new Data Science Institute to promote funded interdisciplinary research and develop public and private collaborations around the emerging field of “big data.”

“The trend to gather more data has become more prevalent over the last 10 years, whether it be your Twitter feed, Facebook feed or just data that companies are able to collect,” says Charlie Apigian, interim director of the institute and a professor of information systems and analytics in MTSU’s Jones College of Business.

“The problem is many companies don’t know how to analyze and bring that together to make good business decisions. So, in the last few years, data science has become more at the forefront to be able to add more business value and to be able to make better decisions using data.”

The Data Science Institute seeks to create opportunities for faculty and students to collaborate on interdisciplinary research; bring in substantial grants and funding for interdisciplinary data projects; and establish big data partnerships and projects with companies and other external entities.

JourneyPure adds Florida addiction center

Nashville-based JourneyPure, a national provider of addiction treatment services, has announced Florida Counseling Centers is joining JourneyPure Holdings, Inc.

Florida Counseling Centers were founded by Dr. Mike Ronsisvalle in 2004. He joins the JourneyPure team as chief of clinical operations for JourneyPure’s Central Florida operations.

JourneyPure also announced plans to open a residential treatment facility in the coming months adjacent to the Florida Counseling Centers outpatient center in Melbourne, Florida. This new facility will serve men and women who will benefit from addiction treatment services provided in a residential environment through daily group and individual therapy sessions.

According to Dr. Ronsisvalle, “The partnership between JourneyPure and Florida Counseling Centers makes sense simply because of our shared passion to help individuals struggling with addiction find hope and healing. This passion is reflected in the heart of every JourneyPure team member I have met, and it permeates the clinical focus on providing trauma informed treatment that addresses both addiction and underlying mental health issues. JourneyPure and Florida Counseling Centers are stronger together, which will help us leverage our shared passion to effect change in the lives of even more people.”

K2forma announces Pests.org website

Nashville’s K2forma has launched Pests.org, an all-in-one pest control resource hub, the first of its kind.

K2forma worked with the team at Pests.org to research, design, and develop this nationwide direct-to-consumer web-based service for pest identification and treatment.

Pests.org is designed to be a comprehensive source for information and proactive solutions. Users can visit the site to identify bugs, rodents, wildlife, and other pests, and learn how to treat them using organic and other DIY methods.

Pests.org also offers a direct way for consumers to purchase the right products for their issue and to determine if a professional exterminator is needed as well as locate local providers.

OMNIA named to ‘Providers to Know’

OMNIA Partners, based in Franklin, was recently named on Spend Matters’ 50 Providers to Know list for 2018.

OMNIA is a leading organization in group purchasing and supply chain management.

Spend Matters is a global content community of industry experts that continually reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings of companies.

Released on a yearly basis, the “Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know” list highlights the firms that are setting the standard for procurement and supply chain management.

“OMNIA Partners is honored to receive this designation and is focused on being a key leader in the procurement world,’’ says M. Todd Abner, president and CEO.

Santa Rosa Consulting adds Mass. hospital

Franklin-based Santa Rosa Consulting, Inc., a provider of management consulting and information technology services for the health care industry and a Meditech Ready certified consultant, has announced a new partnership.

Santa Rosa has been chosen by Lawrence General Hospital, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, as their Meditech Expanse implementation partner.

“Making a decision about the electronic record that is the foundation for clinical and non-clinical operation of the hospital takes a monumental effort and requires expert partners for a successful transition,’’ says Felix Mercado, chief financial officer at Lawrence General.

Teams at Lawrence General spent months reviewing proposals for both the software products and the integration support.

Santa Rosa has been providing Meditech services for over 30 years and has a 100 percent success rate in more than 70 Meditech implementations including all Meditech platforms.