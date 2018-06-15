VOL. 42 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 15, 2018

Jazz & Blues Festival. The 18th annual Jefferson Street and Blues Festival celebrates community art, music and food. The free Children’s Pavilion is a family friendly event that includes activities for children, music, food vendors and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavilion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information

JUNE 15-16

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

Friday: Birds of Chicago, Kysona, Anthony Da Costa, Josh Wolfe, Neon Moon

Saturday: Griffin House, Elle Macho, Bantug, Becca Richardson

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Raihanna Estrada, James Ethan Clark, Byron Harvey

JUNE 15-17

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market now presents a free music series every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

American Artisan Festival

The event features more than 150 curated craft and fine arts vendors from 35 states. In its 44th year this annual event will also have kids’ activities, live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails. This is a free, family-friendly festival. Centennial Park. Friday: noon-8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Williamson, Inc. Business Networking Breakfast

A new opportunity to join other chamber members to mix and mingle. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Breakfast provided. Fee: Free. Information

Mural Painting at Downtown Library

Studio NPL, Creatives Day Network and WHAT Creative group are painting a mural in the NPL parking garage. Teens are invited to participate in the design and implementation and are encouraged to attend every session to help complete the garage. Participants will be invited to apply to college scholarship funds, made possible by the Mayor’s Youth Council and AkzoNobel Paint Company. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free. Information

Additional times:

Saturday, June 16, 1-5 p.m.

Friday, June 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 24, 2-4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

The Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

An all-inclusive food-tasting event with one-price admission. Attendees have the opportunity to take a “Tour of Nashville” and enjoy tastings from popular Nashville neighborhood’s best local restaurants, along with some of Nashville’s local beverage flavors. This year’s festival will be benefiting the Nashville State Community College Foundation and will be working closely with the Randy Rayburn Culinary School’s students. Public Square Park, 6-10 p.m. Fees start at $59. Information

Real Estate Investors Network

“Getting Out of the Rat Race in Under 5 Years” with Britnie Turner. Saturday, June 16. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aerial Headquarters, 150 3rd Ave S, Suite 1800. Fee: $1,497. Information

Westhaven Porchfest

Seventh annual event returns with nearly 70 musicians on 16 porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees will enjoy live music in the neighborhood from 3-7 p.m. and an evening concert on the lake from 7-10 p.m. on the Xfinity Main Stage, with Goose Gossett followed by Vinyl Radio. Free event. Enjoy a Makers Market of local artist and food trucks. Information

Thunder on the Cumberland

Acme Radio hosts this event featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 Powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on lower Broadway. Food trucks, family-friendly fun. Time trials Friday. Races begin at noon Saturday. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information Additional 2018 Dates: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Multi-Employer Job Fair

The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 937 Herman St. in Nashville will host a job fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for 38 employers seeking to fill more than 500 positions in Davidson and surrounding counties. Employers include Goodwill, Symmetry Surgical, Amazon, Lyneer Staffing Solutions, TWB, SEI Healthcare, Christian Broadcast Network, Visiting Angels, MGM Industries, Trademark Staffing, Fifth Third Bank, Cash America, The Liberty Group, Skyhop Global, Church’s Chicken, Procraft Cabinetry, Flash Staff, Fedex, Family Staffing Solutions, Bojangles, Hire Dynamic, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Hilton Hotel, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Senior Solutions, Senior Helpers, Landscape Services, Staff Management/ SMS, FedEx, Cracker Barrel, National Council on Aging, CSC Contemporary Service Corp, School Bus Consultants, StaffZone, The Liberty Group, Industrial Staffing of Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Randstad for Electrolux and Hermitage Hall. Openings include housekeeping, warehouse, clerical, event staff, security, processor, retail associate, education assistant, pawn broker, laundry, bus driver, nutritional service, tutor, groundskeeper, carpenter, heavy equipment operator and other positions. Rates of pay reach $17 per hour. Job seekers should dress for interviews and are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate. Information

Transportation Summit Business Luncheon

A forum discussing transportation and innovative funding solutions. Speakers: Stephen Bland, CEO Nashville MTA, Michael Skipper, Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council, and Eric Stuckey, City Administrator, City of Franklin. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partners $40

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Eating Smart and Moving More

Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Attendees are encouraged to support Market House vendors. The first 15 guests to arrive will receive a free beer from The Picnic Tap. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: http://www.reintn.org/

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Additional date: June 26. Fee: Free Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with area Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: Nashville sports scene. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event, registration required. $20 for future members after two complimentary visits. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Tennessee State Museum Lunch & Learn

Join the Tennessee State Museum and the Nashville Farmers’ Market for a special summertime Lunch & Learn. Museum Curator Rob DeHart will give a presentation about Southern food heritage. His talk will be followed by a cooking demonstration from a local chef. Farmers’ Market, with its many restaurants, offers many choices for visitors to grab lunch and bring it to the presentation. Please check tnmuseum.org closer to the event for updated details. Fee: Free. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Young Professionals CONNECT

Young Professionals CONNECT at the beautiful Westhaven Golf Club, 4000 Golf Club Drive. Mix and mingle in the Westhaven Golf Academy, just below the clubhouse while enjoying live music. There will be a chipping demonstration at 6 p.m. and a longest drive demonstration at 6:45 p.m. with a longest drive competition happening in the training bay. Free, but registration is needed. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Business After Hours

Sip drinks and enjoy bites from Nashville-area eateries, network with fellow business leaders and browse Grand Avenue’s impressive fleet, from a vintage Rolls Royce to a stretch limousine. Fee: Chamber Member $25, Future Member $50. Chamber member display table, $250 (includes admission for 4 and a 6’ table to market your business.) Pre-registration required. Grand Avenue, 186 North First Street. Information

Williamson County REIN Event

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting meets the third Thursday of the month, bringing together serious, motivated real estate investors discussing deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. Fee: Cost of your meal. 11:30-12:30. Information

Clarksville REIN Event

Enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from knowledgeable speakers who can give valuable insight in their businesses. Pamela Lovelace and Jeremy Enders will be group leaders for this meeting. Location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: Free but reservation required. Information

Meet the 2018 NELAS Finalists Networking Event

The Nashville Emerging Leader Awards recognize Nashville’s young professionals for significant accomplishments in their chosen career fields, as well as their commitment and contribution to the community. A reception and networking event honoring the finalists of the upcoming 2018 NELAs will be at 12th & Porter, 1114 12th Avenue South. 5-7 p.m. Registration required. Information. Cost: Individual Admission - $25 (includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets), 2018 NELAs Finalists - complimentary (family and friends of finalists must purchase tickets, choosing the individual admission option)

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Musicians Corner

Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Centennial Park. Information

Friday: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Sweetheart Deal, Gabe Burdulis, Matt Brown, Nora Collins

Saturday: Jessica Lea Mayfield, Los Colognes, Harpooner, Carolina Story

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Bea Troxel, Larysa Jaye, Betsy Phillips

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

NPT Appraisal Day Antiques and Fine Art

An opportunity to learn the appraised value of your items and help NPT as well. Some of the area’s finest appraisers in the region will be at this popular evet. Appraisal Day tickets are $75 for up to three items; $150 for up to six items and are available for either the morning (9-11 a.m.) or afternoon (1-4 p.m.) session. Attendees may bring items on their own or team up with friends to bring three or six items. All proceeds from Appraisal Day directly support NPT’s engaging and educational programming for the entire Middle Tennessee community. In addition, in-home appraisals are available at $1,000 each by calling NPT at (615) 259-9325. The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. Information

Annual WWll Living History Encampment

A cultural, social, and historical reenactment to honor the men and women who served both on the homefront and overseas during the Second World War. The day includes the living history encampment, exhibits, vendors, a stage door canteen, 1940s-era music, and various activities for all ages. Historic Amqui Station, 303 Madison Street, Madison. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Stage Door Canteen Dance begins at 6 p.m. Information

Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the summer heat and enjoy craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the Sixth Annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. 21+ event valid ID required for entry. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $99 and up. Information

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for an evening under the stars. Jessie Clement and Eastland will perform. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Additional dates: July 21 with Campbell Station and Kenneth Hampton; August 11 with Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug. Information

JUNE 23-24

Nashville Pride Festival

Vendor Marketplace, kids’ zone, food, drinks, live music and two stages with entertainment. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Public Square Park. Fee: $5 Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Nashville Symphony Summer Concert Schedule

The Nashville Symphony’s Community Concerts series performances continue featuring works by John Williams, Bernstein, Rimsky-Korsakov and more, each concert is offered free of charge. Information

Tuesday, June 26: Two Rivers Mansion, Donelson,7:30

Saturday, July 1: Key Park, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

YP Nashville Leadership Series

Beating Burnout: How To Get Motivated at Work. Presented by Allison Duke, associate dean and associate professor of management in Lipscomb University’s College of Business. Fee: $25 includes breakfast and parking. 8:30-9 a.m. Registration and networking, 9-11 a.m. Program. This series will take place in Club 1891, located on the mezzanine level of the Bennett Campus Center. Information

Business Studio: Beers & Branding

Fat Bottom recently went through an overhaul of its branding, not only with their core beers but in adding a seasonal line of brews and a high-gravity line of bottled beer. Fat Bottom Brewing and Proof Branding explains the process. Fat Bottom Brewing Co., 800 44th Ave. North. 3-5 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These unique Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

REIN Homes Tour with Britnie Turner

Registration for this special tour is strictly limited to REIN members only and must be done on-line prior to event. Deadline, June 29. No walk-up or at the door registrations allowed. Tour Britnie’s new lifestyle community development. Fee: $15. Information

Porter Flea

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. This is considered one of Nashville’s best artisan markets. A ticketed preview market will be held Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m. This is a 21 and up event. Porter Flea offers VIS passes on Saturday, allowing you to skip regular admission lines and come and go all day access. $15. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: Free, but $5 parking. Information: http://www.porterflea.com

SATURDAY, JULY 7

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information