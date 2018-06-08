Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Trump declares oil prices too high, blames OPEC

Updated 8:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is declaring that oil prices are too high and blaming a coalition of countries that control a significant portion of the world's supply of crude petroleum.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!"

OPEC is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a group of 14 oil-producing nations that had agreed to tighten supply to shore up crude prices. OPEC is expected to meet again later this month.

Since early 2017, OPEC and other oil-producing countries have agreed to reduce supply in a bid to bolster oil prices. That move took U.S. crude from about $50 a barrel in late 2016 to more than $70 in 2018. OPEC members include Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0