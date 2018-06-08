Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Health insurance company CEO resigns, citing 'behavior'

Updated 6:59AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — The leader of Massachusetts' second-largest health insurance company says he is resigning over "behavior that was inconsistent" with the company's values.

Eric Schultz announced his resignation Tuesday from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. He had been chief executive of the Wellesley-based company since 2010, succeeding Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican.

The company declined to respond to questions about Schultz's behavior, except saying that it happened within the last few weeks.

Schultz did not respond to requests for comment.

Harvard Pilgrim had been in discussions over a possible merger with Partners HealthCare. Both Harvard Pilgrim and Partners say Shultz's resignation will not impact discussions.

Harvard Pilgrim says Michael Carson will take over as its new president. Carson is the company's chief business growth officer and he joined Harvard Pilgrim last year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0