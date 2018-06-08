Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Democrat, Republican debates set in Tennessee governor race

Updated 6:58AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Separate debates for the Democratic and Republican hopefuls in Tennessee's open race for governor are slated for the upcoming weeks.

The Democratic debate with former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh will take place the evening of June 19 at Belmont University's McAfee Concert Hall.

The Republican debate will follow on June 26 at the same location. The leading Republicans in the race are U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd, businessman Bill Lee and state House Speaker Beth Harwell.

WSMV-TV and the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee are partnering with Belmont on the event.

A limited number of tickets are available online and the debate will be livestreamed.

The primary election for governor is on Aug. 2.

