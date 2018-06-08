Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

TN judges praise new laws to aid domestic violence victims

Updated 6:25AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee judges are praising two new state laws they say will help protect domestic violence victims.

According to a state Supreme Court news release Thursday, one law lets judges order cellphone providers to grant domestic violence victims control over their cellphone numbers if they are on an account held by an alleged abuser.

The second law says a judge will issue a "no contact order" if a court finds probable cause that an alleged perpetrator caused serious bodily injury or used or displayed a weapon. The "no contact order" will be a mandatory condition of the perpetrator's bond, and is in addition to restraining orders.

Judge J.B. Bennett in the 11th District Circuit Court says he's hopeful the laws will help victims better maintain independence in the face of abuse.

