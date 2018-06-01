Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Americana Awards to honor k.d. lang as trailblazer

Updated 7:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Americana Music Association will honor Canadian singer-songwriter k.d. lang, a four-time Grammy winner with hits in country and pop, with their trailblazer award at this year's Americana Honors and Awards show in September.

After getting the honor during the awards show in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 12, she will perform at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 16 as part of her Ingénue Redux tour that is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her critically acclaimed 1992 album.

The well-known vocalist, who also acted and composed soundtracks, broke into country music in the early '80s, earning recognition for her duet with Roy Orbison on "Crying," and songs like "I'm Down to My Last Cigarette." In the '90s she had a pop hit with "Constant Craving" and partnered with Tony Bennett.

