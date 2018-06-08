Herbert selected as Metro Codes director

VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Herbert

William B. Herbert IV has been selected to serve in the position of director of the Department of Codes and Building Safety, beginning immediately, Mayor David Briley has announced.

Herbert succeeds Terry Cobb who retired last month after 28 years. He was the city’s longest-serving department head.

Herbert had been serving as the department’s zoning administrator since 2012 and previously practiced land-use and municipal and county law with Johnson & Herbert. He also has served as county attorney in Cheatham County and was senior attorney in the Metro Department of Law, 2003-2007.

Herbert’s family moved to Nashville in the late 1700s and made bricks that can be found in most of the city’s older downtown buildings, including the Ryman.

Herbert is a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy and Auburn University. He earned his law degree from the Samford Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham.

Hagerman moves up to marketing director

Hagerman

Crosslin has promoted Emily Hagerman to marketing director after serving most recently as marketing coordinator.

In this role, she was responsible for creating marketing collateral, drafting new business proposals and developing creative content for the company. She also worked as a marketing analyst for Cliffwater LLC and as coordinator for marketing, brand development and human resources for Athene Asset Management LLC.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University and the Young Leaders Council program.

Former Titan Stallings promoted at Fifth Third

Stallings

Dennis Stallings was named assistant vice president, business banking relationship manager at Fifth Third Bank. In this role, Stallings will help businesses find unique solutions to fuel their growth and meet their goals.

Stallings, a former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, joined Fifth Third Bank in 2013 as a retail membership advantage relationship manager.

Stallings earned a degree in education from the University of Illinois.

Hetzer

Hare

Robertson

Also at Fifth Third:

Childs

-- Rebecca Hetzer has joined the bank as a vice president, regional credit team lead. In this role, Hetzer leads a team of eight portfolio managers and credit analysts in Tennessee and Kentucky. Hetzer, with 17 years of banking experience, was previously a senior relationship manager and senior credit products officer at Capital Bank and Bank of America.

-- Brian Hare has been named a mortgage loan officer for the Middle Tennessee market. In this role, Hare will create mortgage loan solutions for customers looking to purchase or refinance their family’s home in the Middle Tennessee area. Hare has 24 years of experience in the consumer mortgage business and previously held mortgage officer positions at US Bank and SunTrust Bank.

-- Bo Robertson has been named vice president and retail team manager. Robertson leads a team of 25 relationship managers in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. He joined Fifth Third in 2008 as a financial center manager. Most recently he was a regional manager of more than 60 employees and 12 financial centers in Middle Tennessee.

Barge Design Solutions hires Childs as director

Jonathan Childs has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., as director of projects for the company’s Water Services Business Unit. He will lead project managers in delivery execution and support business development and strategic growth efforts.

Childs previous experience includes 20 years of planning, design and construction services for water, wastewater, and water resources infrastructure and conveyance systems. He previously served as a vice president and delivery and risk manager for state and local governments in the US South and Latin America region at CH2M HILL.

He is an Auburn University graduate with a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering.

Burnette takes LBMC’s Risk Services practice

Burnette

LBMC Shareholder Mark Burnette, CPA, CISSP, CISA, QSA, has been named leader of the firm’s Risk Services practice. Burnette succeeded previous leader Thomas Lewis on June 1.

Burnette will lead a nationally recognized team of cybersecurity and audit professionals located around the United States as they help clients navigate compliance regulations and seek to improve their security posture.

Burnette possesses extensive experience in cybersecurity program strategy and leadership, regulatory compliance, security policies and procedures, risk assessment and management, penetration testing, and security function design, development, and staffing.

Burnette has served as the president and global practice leader for a national information security consulting company and built and led information security functions for two major publicly-traded corporations. In addition, he worked for several years in key leadership roles with two of the Big 6 accounting firms, where he specialized in developing, implementing, assessing, and securing information technology solutions for companies in the health care, retail, manufacturing, banking, and insurance industries. He has been named an Information Security Executive of the Year at the ISE Southeast Awards and one of Information Security Magazine’s “Security 7” top seven security leaders, and he was chosen by ComputerWorld Magazine as one of the Premier 100 IT Leaders for 2009.

Burnette holds an accounting degree from Carson-Newman College. He earned his master of accountancy degree from the University of Tennessee.

McBride selected as District Forester

McBride

Andy McBride, a 15-year veteran of the Division of Forestry, will transition from assistant district forester to district forester for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

McBride will serve as the district forester for the 27-county region known as the Cumberland District, which includes more than 70,000 state forest acres and has headquarters in Cookeville. He will oversee the delivery of all state forestry services, including wildfire management and prevention, state forest management, landowner assistance, logging forestry best practice management courtesy checks, prescribed fire, tree planting, and other assets. There are 88 full time employees in the Cumberland District that McBride will manage, including foresters, administrative staff, technicians, and forestry aides.

McBride started his career as a forester for Standing Stone and Pickett State Forests. In 2015, he became the Assistant District Forester for the same district that he will now be managing. In that role, McBride supervised field foresters, oversaw budgeting and spending, and implemented harvest plans for the state forests in the Cumberland District.

A Georgia native, McBride graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in forest management.

Nashville Ballet names French artistic director

French

Nashville Ballet COO Lisa Dixon French has been promoted to the newly created position of executive director.

French will lead all administrative aspects of Nashville Ballet, including operations, development, marketing and finance. As artistic director, Paul Vasterling will focus on the creative aspects of the organization, such as talent recruitment and program creation.

Also, Nashville Ballet Director Nick Mullikin is stepping into a new role as associate artistic director and will oversee the School of Nashville Ballet, including Nashville Ballet’s second company known as NB2, and will be involved in the day-to-day activities of the Company.