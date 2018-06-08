Music City Central lower level to close

VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

All lower-level bus bays at Music City Central will temporarily relocate operations to the streets surrounding the downtown bus station beginning June 11 to allow construction crews to perform work as part of ongoing renovations of the facility.

On-street boarding will take place along Charlotte Avenue immediately in front of MCC, on 4th Avenue North next to where the lower level bus bays are located, as well as on James Robertson Parkway and last for the next several months, with the reopening of the lower level and subsequent closure of the upper level bus bays following immediately after.

Maps of the temporary boarding locations are available online on nashvillemta.org and on informational cards in the bus schedule racks at MCC. Additionally, Customer Care staff will be on-site to provide information and assistance.

During the renovations project, which began in May and is expected to conclude this fall, customers, visitors, and other members of the public can expect to experience temporary conditions, such as:

-- Boarding buses at different bays and outside the facility on the street

-- Detours when moving around the facility, such as limited to no escalator and elevator access

-- Periods of limited public parking accessibility

-- Inability to hold public meetings and other community meetings at the facility

-- Relocation of customer service windows

Noelle Hotel restoration wins Preservation Award

The Noelle Hotel received a Preservation Award from the Metropolitan Nashville Historical Commission, recognizing the architectural and restoration work performed by Feltus Hawkins Design.

Built in 1929 as one of the city’s luxury hotels, the structure stands at the entrance to Printer’s Alley and served as a bank and an office building before the four-year rehabilitation and restoration process returned it to its roots as a hotel.

“We really dug into the building’s past and the colorful history of the downtown area to create a boutique hotel that is viable in today’s economy, but also forges an emotional tie with the past,” said David Hawkins, FH Design principal and architect of record for the Noelle Hotel restoration.

Hawkins was the architect for the renovation of the building, which included preserving the entrance, lobby, mezzanine and exterior, and providing the architecture for the guestrooms, rooftop bar and all public spaces. The renovation kept the double-height lobby intact with its terrazzo floors, pink marble stairs, marble columns and walls and brass railings.

The rehabilitation began in 2014 and included a modern addition Hawkins designed. The 11-story addition of floor-to-ceiling glass and aluminum façade wraps 63 new guest rooms on the historic hotel’s east side overlooking Printer’s Alley and the Cumberland River.

Community Health sells rural hospitals

Community Health Systems, Inc., of Franklin, has announced the company has completed the sale of four Tennessee hospitals and one in Louisiana.

The facilities are the 225-bed Tennova-Dyersburg Regional, the 150-bed Tennova-Regional Jackson in Jackson and 100-bed Tennova Volunteer Martin in Martin. The hospitals and their associated assets were sold to West Tennessee Healthcare, effective June 1.

Hospitals included in this transaction are among the additional planned divestitures discussed on the company’s first quarter 2018 earnings call.

Community Health Systems also sold the 85-bed Tennova Healthcare in Jamestown, Tennessee, and its associated assets to subsidiaries of Rennova Health, Inc., as of June 1.

Byrd Regional Hospital in Leesville, Louisiana was also sold, effective June 1, along with its associated assets to subsidiaries of Allegiance Health Management.

Franklin among fastest growing cities

Franklin was among the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the nation in 2017, according to population estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau and disseminated by the Tennessee State Data Center.

The South is home to eight of the 15 large cities – those with a population of 50,000 or more – with the fastest growth in 2017.

Franklin’s increase of 4.9 percent – from 74,685 in 2016 to 78,321 in 2017 – also made it the fastest-growing large city in Tennessee. Rounding out the state’s top three for 2017 are Murfreesboro, with an increase of 3.8 percent, and Clarksville at 2.5 percent.

“The South and West continue to be the fastest-growing regions in the nation,” says Melissa Stefanini, director of the Tennessee State Data Center.

“Following state trends, the large cities that continue to see the fastest growth are in Middle Tennessee.”

The statistics released cover all local governmental units, including incorporated places, minor civil divisions, and consolidated cities.

The Census Bureau will release additional population estimates by age, sex, race, and Hispanic origin for the nation, states, and counties on June 21.

Citizens Financial acquires Franklin American

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Franklin American Mortgage Company.

Franklin American, based in Franklin, is a national mortgage servicing and origination firm with a leading position among private, non-bank mortgage companies.

As of March 31, 2018, Franklin American managed a $41.4 billion mortgage servicing portfolio and generated approximately $13.7 billion in annualized originations for the first quarter 2018, nearly 100 percent of which was conforming.

The addition of Franklin American triples the size of Citizens’ off-balance sheet mortgage servicing portfolio, providing significantly more balance sheet leverage. The transaction also more than doubles Citizens’ origination platform while significantly diversifying its origination capabilities.

Sarah Cannon announces new research venture

Sarah Cannon Research Institute and the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health of Philadelphia have established a collaboration.

The joint venture will advance clinical research through an expanded early phase drug development program and investigator-initiated trials, leveraging the strengths of each.

The organizations will combine expertise in drug development and research support services, which will expand the menu of clinical trials to patients across the Delaware Valley and beyond. Additionally, Sarah Cannon will provide SKCC-designed clinical trials in sites within their national network.

“By combining the strengths of SKCC and Sarah Cannon’s robust cancer programs, we are bringing together experts who share a mission to advance cancer research so that patients will have greater access to the latest treatment options that focus on personalized care,” says Karen E. Knudsen, PhD, Director of the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health.

Advance Financial garners two awards

Nashville-based Advance Financial won two Stevie Awards at the 16th annual American Business Awards.

The fintech company won a silver award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year and a bronze award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for organizations up to 2,500 employees.

“We constantly strive to have a strong presence in the communities we serve, while also focusing on our growth and ability to reach more people,” says Tina Hodges, chief experience officer of Advance Financial. “It’s something we take great pride in, so to be recognized for this means a lot.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Lands’ End opens school uniform shop in Madison

Lands’ End, Inc., will open a new school uniform store in Madison.

The store will officially open June 15. The new retail concept will feature Lands’ End quality school uniforms for girls, boys and young adults, and fulfill the shopping needs of school uniform customers in the Madison community at the location of the former Parker Uniforms store at 2021 Gallatin Pike N #232, Madison.

Captain D’s opens 72nd Tennessee location

Captain D’s, the Nashville-based seafood restaurant chain, will open a new franchise in White House.

Located at 631 TN Highway 76 East, the new restaurant marks the brand’s 72nd location in the state and emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated development plans for Tennessee.

The store will open on June 11.

The new Captain D’s is owned by first-time Captain D’s franchisee Neil Meraiya, with his business partner Harry Patel managing day-to-day operations. The duo has more than 35 years of management experience combined, successfully operating a variety of restaurant concepts like Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts, as well as convenience store locations throughout Tennessee.

The partners also have plans to open an additional location in Oak Grove, Kentucky within the next two years.

HCTec announces new partnership

Brentwood-based HCTec, a provider of healthcare workforce optimization solutions, has announced a multi-year electronic medical record application managed services support agreement with Adventist Health.

HCTec is providing technical and clinical support for Adventist’s EMR needs in its Oregon facilities. Adventist Health, which operates primarily on a Cerner clinical and revenue cycle platform, has more than 50 ambulatory clinics that also utilize Epic software in the Pacific Northwest.

The partnership transfers EMR support operations for the ambulatory clinics to HCTec.

“Our application managed services division is on the forefront of this innovative model for EMR support,” says William Bartholomew, HCTec’s founder and president. “We are excited to begin this new partnership with Adventist Health. Successful relationships and excellent support provided to our numerous other clients was a key differentiator in leading Adventist Health to partner with HCTec.”

The managed services agreement with HCTec provides support of EMR application services, maintenance tasks, new clinic builds and future projects. These services are provided through a combination of on-site analysts, trainers, and management, along with remote support from HCTec’s Nashville and Atlanta service center locations.