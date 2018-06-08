VOL. 42 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 08, 2018

Nashville Symphony Summer Concert Schedule. The Nashville Symphony’s Community Concerts series begins with performances at six local parks throughout June and early July. Featuring works by John Williams, Bernstein, Rimsky-Korsakov and more, each concert is offered free of charge. Information. Friday, June 8: Cumberland University, Lebanon, 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 9: Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 12: Southeast Greenspace, Antioch, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 26: Two Rivers Mansion, Donelson, 7:30; Saturday, July 1: Key Park, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

JUNE 7-10

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival- featuring hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Information

THROUGH SATURDAY

Musicians Corner

A free, family-friendly event open to the public at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays with food trucks, beer and wine garden, kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

Friday: Dan Layus of Augustana, Liz Longley, Leah Blevins, Morgan Bosman, Jenny Tolman

Saturday: The Weeks, Tristen, The Aquaducks, Lasso Spells

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Jack Berry, Sarah Zuniga, Beth White

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Music at the Frist

Vocalist Tramaine Arte’Mis. 6 p.m. Free. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Information

JUNE 8-10

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series will showcase new and rising Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Celebrity Softball Game

A 28-year tradition in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival, City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game regularly features country music’s performers and athletes. This year: Lauren Alaina, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Brandi Cyrus, Naomi Judd, Trent Harmomu, Tegan Marie, Drew and Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. Fee: $15, $35, with 100 percent of net proceeds from ticket sales going to support City of Hope. Information

Metro Public Safety Career Fair

Metropolitan Government Human Resources will host a Public Safety Career Fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hartman Park, 2801 Tucker Road. Those interested in careers in the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Fire Department, the city’s E-911 center or the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office can meet with representatives from each of these agencies, gather information on career opportunities and even complete applications. Metro Government offers competitive salaries and generous benefits.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

General Grant: The War Years

The Franklin Civil War Round Table will present Dr. E.C. (Curt) Fields, who will speak on “General Grant: The War Years.” 3 p.m. The event is free to the public. The Franklin Civil War Round Table is an educational program of Franklin’s Charge, and meets each month at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Why Company Culture Matters, Speaker Eric Jackson, Keystone. Depot Square, 254 West Eastland Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $18 for Chamber Members for reservations made by noon Friday, June 8. Information

Real Estate Investors Network

The Main Event. Topic: To be announced. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. South, Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50. Members Free. Prepayment required. Additional Event: Getting Out of the Rat Race in Under 5 Years with Britnie Turner. Saturday, June 16. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aerial Headquarters, 150 3rd Ave S, Suite 1800. Fee: $1,497. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Chamber South Meeting

This will be Chamber South’s second meeting of the year. Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. 8-8:30 a.m. registration and networking. 8:30-9:30 presentation. Fee: Free but registration required. A light breakfast will be served. Nelson Andrews Leadership Center, 3088 Smith Springs Road, Antioch. Formed in 1994, Chamber South serves the business community in the 37013 and 37211 zip codes, including South Nashville and Antioch. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops on Tuesdays through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Transportation Summit – Coffee and Cadillacs

What will it be like cruising down the road in an autonomous vehicle? Andrew’s Cadillac is hosting an event so one can see what it would be like. 1 Cadillac Drive, Maryland Farms, Brentwood. 9-11 a.m. Free. Information

Chamber 201

Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street. Free, RSVP required. Limited spots available. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Young Professionals CONNECT

Young Professionals CONNECT at the beautiful Westhaven Golf Club, 4000 Golf Club Drive. Mix and mingle in the Westhaven Golf Academy, just below the clubhouse while enjoying live music. There will be a chipping demonstration at 6 p.m. and a longest drive demonstration at 6:45 p.m. with a longest drive competition happening in the training bay. Fee: Free, but registration is needed. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Business After Hours

Sip drinks and enjoy bites from your favorite Nashville-area eateries, network with fellow business leaders and browse Grand Avenue’s impressive fleet, from a vintage Rolls Royce to a stretch limousine. Fee: Chamber Member $25, Future Member $50. Chamber member display table, $250 (includes admission for 4 and a 6’ table to market your business.) Pre-registration required. 5-7 p.m. Grand Avenue, 186 North First Street. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Williamson, Inc. Business Networking Breakfast

A new opportunity to join other chamber members to mix and mingle. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Breakfast provided. Fee: Free. Information

Mural Painting at Downtown Library

Studio NPL, Creatives Day Network and WHAT Creative group are painting a mural in the NPL parking garage. Teens are invited to participate in the design and implementation and are encouraged to attend every session to help complete the garage. Participants will be invited to apply to college scholarship funds, made possible by the Mayor’s Youth Council and AkzoNobel Paint Company. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free. Information

Additional times:

Saturday, June 16; 1-5 p.m.

Friday, June 22; 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 23; 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 24; 2-4:30 p.m.

JUNE 15-16

Jazz & Blues Festival

The 18th annual Jefferson Street and Blues Festival celebrates community art, music, and food. The free Children’s Pavilion is a family-friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors, and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavillion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

Friday: Birds of Chicago, Kysona, Anthony Da Costa, Josh Wolfe, Neon Moon

Saturday: Griffin House, Elle Macho, Bantug, Becca Richardson

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Raihanna Estrada, James Ethan Clark, Byron Harvey

JUNE 15-17

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market now presents a free music series every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series will showcase new and upcoming Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

American Artisan Festival

The event features more than 150 curated craft and fine arts vendors from 35 states. In its 44th year this annual event will also have kids’ activities, live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails. This is a free, family-friendly festival. Centennial Park. Friday: noon-8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

The Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

An all-inclusive food-tasting event with one-price admission. Attendees have the opportunity to take a “Tour of Nashville” and enjoy tastings from popular Nashville neighborhood’s best local restaurants, along with some of Nashville’s local beverage flavors. This year’s festival will be benefiting the Nashville State Community College Foundation and will be working closely with the Randy Rayburn Culinary School’s students. Public Square Park, 6-10 p.m. Fees start at $59. Information

Westhaven Porchfest

Seventh annual event returns with nearly 70 musicians on 16 porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees will enjoy live music in the neighborhood from 3-7 p.m. and an evening concert on the lake from 7-10 p.m. on the Xfinity Main Stage, with Goose Gossett followed by Vinyl Radio. Free event. Enjoy a Makers Market of local artist and food trucks. Information

JUNE 16-17

Thunder on the Cumberland

Acme Radio hosts this event featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 Powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on lower Broadway. Food trucks, family-friendly fun. 11:00 with qualifying races on Saturday, 1 p.m. Final championship noon Sunday. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 P.M. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Transportation Summit Business Luncheon

A forum discussing transportation and innovative funding solutions. Speakers: Stephen Bland, CEO Nashville MTA, Michael Skipper, Executive Director, Greater Nashville Regional Council, and Eric Stuckey, City Administrator, City of Franklin. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partners $40

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. This month’s topic is JUMP (Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership). No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market – The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Fee: Chamber Members and future members, complimentary. As of January 1, 2018, to add value for our Chamber members, Chamber North Meet-up events are $10 to attend for Future Members after 2 complimentary visits. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

Eating Smart and Moving More

Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. This is the last session for this event. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. This month discussion will be the Nashville Sports scene. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Area Advisory Council events are $20 to attend for Future Members after 2 complimentary visits. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Williamson County REIN Event

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting meets the third Thursday of the month, bringing together serious, motivated real estate investors discussing deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. Fee: Cost of your meal. 11:30-12:30. Information

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Clarksville REIN Event

Enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from knowledgeable speakers who can give valuable insight in our business. Pamela Lovelace and Jeremy Enders will be group leaders for this meeting. Location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: Free but reservation required. Information

Meet the 2018 NELAS Finalists Networking Event

The Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELAs) recognize Nashville’s young professionals for significant accomplishments in their chosen career fields, as well as their commitment and contribution to the community. A reception and networking event honoring the finalists of the upcoming 2018 NELAs will be at 12th & Porter, 1114 12th Avenue South. 5-7 p.m. Registration required. Information. Cost: Individual Admission - $25 (includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets), 2018 NELAs Finalists - complimentary (family and friends of finalists must purchase tickets, choosing the individual admission option)

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

NPT Appraisal Day Antiques and Fine Art

An opportunity to learn the appraised value of your items and help NPT as well. Some of the area’s finest appraisers in the region will be at this popular evet. Appraisal Day tickets are $75 for up to three items; $150 for up to six items and are available for either the morning (9-11 a.m.) or afternoon (1-4 p.m.) session. Attendees may bring items on their own or team up with friends to bring three or six items. All proceeds from Appraisal Day directly support NPT’s engaging and educational programming for the entire Middle Tennessee community. In addition, in-home appraisals are available at $1,000 each by calling NPT at (615) 259-9325. The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. Information: wnpt.org/antiques

Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the summer heat and join us for craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the Sixth Annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. 21+ event valid ID required for entry. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $99 and up. Information

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Jessie Clement and Eastland will perform. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Additional dates: July 21 with Campbell Station and Kenneth Hampton; August 11 with Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug. Information

JUNE 23-24

Nashville Pride Festival

Vendor Marketplace, kids’ zone, food, drinks, live music and two stages with entertainment. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Public Square Park. Fee: $5. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

YP Nashville Leadership Series

Beating Burnout: How To Get Motivated at Work. Presented by Allison Duke, associate dean and associate professor of management in Lipscomb University’s College of Business. Fee: $25 includes breakfast and parking. 8:30-9 a.m. Registration and networking, 9-11 a.m. Program. This series will take place in Club 1891, located on the mezzanine level of the Bennett Campus Center. Information

Business Studio: Beers & Branding

Fat Bottom recently went through an overhaul of its branding, not only with their core beers but in adding a seasonal line of brews and a high-gravity line of bottled beer. Fat Bottom Brewing and Proof Branding explains the process. Fat Bottom Brewing Co., 800 44th Ave. North. 3 - 5 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These unique Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

REIN Homes Tour with Britnie Turner

Registration for this special tour is strictly limited to REIN Members only and must be done on-line prior to event. Deadline, June 29. No walk-up or at the door registrations allowed. Tour Britnie’s new lifestyle community development. Fee: $15. Information

Porter Flea

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. This is considered one of Nashville’s best artisan markets. A ticketed preview market will be held Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m. This is a 21 and up event. Porter Flea offers VIS passes on Saturday, allowing you to skip regular admission lines and come and go all day access. $15. Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fee: Free, but $5 parking. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 6

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information