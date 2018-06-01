Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Trump to sign bill expanding private care for veterans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will soon be signing a bill that will expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

The sweeping measure has bipartisan support and is part of an effort urged by Trump to improve wait times and care for millions of veterans.

The $51 billion measure builds on legislation passed in 2014 in response to a scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting months for appointments.

It would allow veterans to see private doctors when they do not receive the treatment they expected, with the approval of a VA provider.

The legislation would also expand a caregivers program to cover families of veterans of all eras, not just those injured in the line of duty since 2001.

