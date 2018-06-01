Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

New leader takes control of Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE (AP) — The new leader of the Tennessee Highway Patrol has assumed his new role with the agency, succeeding Col. Tracy Trott, who retired after 40 years in the post.

Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey announced Monday that Col. Dereck Stewart was named to the position. He is the first African-American to lead the highway patrol.

Stewart has been in law enforcement for 30 years and was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2011. He has been responsible for the agency's daily operations for the last seven years.

Stewart is a Tennessee native and graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

