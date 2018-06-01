Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Hursey has CG for Tennessee Tech to beat Missouri State 2-1

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alex Hursey pitched a three-hitter to help Tennessee Tech beat Missouri State 2-1 in an elimination game at the Oxford Regional on Sunday night for its NCAA-best 50th victory.

Brennon Kaleiwahea and Chase Chambers each had RBI singles for Tennessee Tech (50-10), which had to play Missouri State about an hour after a 9-8 loss to host Ole Miss.

Tennessee Tech would have to beat No. 4 national seed Ole Miss (48-15) twice Monday to earn a super regional berth.

Hursey (8-4) has Tennessee Tech's only two complete game starts this season. The left-hander struck out five and walked one while throwing 111 pitches.

Bears starter Logan Wiley went 7 1/3 innings, and only one of the two runs against him was earned. The right-hander struck out three and walked three.

Hunter Steinmetz homered for Missouri State (40-17), the Missouri Valley Conference champ.

