The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

No bid on Elvis Presley guitar from 'Girls! Girls! Girls!'

MEMPHIS (AP) — A guitar that Elvis Presley played in "Girls! Girls! Girls!" will be offered for private sale after not drawing any bids at auction.

The Commercial Appeal reports the guitar was listed at a beginning bid of $32,000 when a Los Angeles auction house placed it on the auction block Thursday.

Public relations spokesman Sam Heller says the auction company will attempt to sell the 1944 Martin 0-17 guitar through a private sale.

The description from Nate D. Sanders Auctions says the guitar comes with a notarized letter of authenticity from Richard Davis, Presley's wardrobe manager who describes the guitar as a prop used by Presley to promote the 1962 movie.

Davis writes that after Presley died, his father, Vernon Presley, gave Davis the guitar.

