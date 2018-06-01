Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Super PAC boosts Lee in Tennessee GOP governor's race

NASHVILLE (AP) — A super PAC is praising Tennessee Republican candidate for Bill Lee in radio ads as the "conservative outsider we need."

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , Tenn Values PAC spokesman Chris Butler said the 60-second spot is airing in the Chattanooga, Knoxville and Tri-Cities markets. He didn't disclose how much the ad-buy costs.

The ad says Lee is a "conservative businessman, not a politician" and praises the Franklin businessman's work as head of Lee Company, whose services range from construction to plumbing.

Lee is one of four major Republican candidates in the race. The others are U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state economic development chief Randy Boyd and state House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh are running as Democrats.

