Study: Students in voucher program perform worse on math

Friday, May 25, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal study shows math scores are 10 percentage points lower for students using vouchers to attend private schools in Washington, D.C., compared with their peers who applied but weren't selected.

The study from the Institute of Education Sciences, part of the U.S. Education Department, assessed children two years after they applied for the government subsidies. The district has the nation's only federally funded voucher program, established by Congress in 2004. It provides about $8,000 for lower grades and $12,000 for high school tuition to about 1,100 students, chosen through a lottery, from low-income families trying to leave low-performing schools.

The Washington Post reports that Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District's non-voting delegate to Congress, says the study shows the program is ineffective.