Ex-Pilot Flying J president seeks to fire attorney

VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The former president of the nation's largest diesel fuel retailer wants to fire his trial lawyer now that he's been convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Tuesday that former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood is seeking to fire and replace Texas attorney Rusty Hardin, who led his defense team. Hazelwood is expected to face sentencing in August.

Hazelwood's new lawyer, Brad Henry, says Hardin performed badly throughout the trial and failed to file a motion for a new trial.

Hazelwood was convicted in a scheme to shortchange trucking companies they lured with promises of fuel discounts.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Neither have been charged with wrongdoing.