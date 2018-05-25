Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

Dollar General 1Q profit surges, but still short

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General reported a surge in first-quarter profit, but inclement weather doused enough business to leave the retailer short of Wall Street expectations almost across the board.

Same-store sales were also disappointing and shares fell 6 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

Profit jumped 9 percent to $364.9 million, or $1.36 per share, falling short of the expectations of industry analysts by 4 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped 30.5 percent to $6.11 billion, but that was also shy of Wall Street projections.

Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. Analysts were looking for a 3.2 percent boost.

Dollar General Corp. expects full-year earnings of between 5.95 and $6.15 per share, which is in line with projections by analysts.

