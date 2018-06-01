Adams and Reese among Best-Branded Law Firms

VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Adams and Reese has been included in BTI Consulting Group’s Brand Elite 2018: Client Perceptions of the Best-Branded Law Firms.

For this annual publication, BTI conducted 686 interviews of corporate counsel at the world’s largest companies to solicit unbiased, direct feedback about the law firms they consider top-of-mind. BTI’s research unveiled a list of 334 law firms that corporate counsel recommend and consider first, provide value for the dollar, lead their markets and add value through technology or new services, among other traits BTI identifies as market-leading in brand perception and performance.

Since 2006, Adams and Reese has been recognized for “Outstanding Client Service” in the yearly BTI Client Service A-Team report. The firm has also been named among BTI’s list of “Market Movers,” “Top 100 in Mergers and Acquisitions” and “Most Tech-Savvy Law Firms.”

Adams and Reese partner Leslie A. Lanusse, a labor and employment partner practicing in the firm’s New Orleans office, has been named to BTI’s Client Service All-Stars since 2011.

Leadership Brentwood Deadline drawing near

Leadership Brentwood, a program to educate Brentwood-area residents and others about the city and its leadership, is accepting applications through June 2 for the Class of 2019.

The presenting sponsor for this year’s Class of 2019 is Tractor Supply Company.

The program, now in its 26th year, accepts 20 community leaders each year. Participants are selected for the nine-month program on the basis of their demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to the Brentwood community. Class members commit to an overnight retreat in August, seven program days held on the second Thursday of each month from September through March, and an April wrap-up session and graduation.

Each program day is devoted to one topic: business, education, entertainment and media, history, government and quality of life.

Leadership Brentwood is a program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the non-profit arm of Williamson, Inc. Chamber.

Applications, information

Learning Matters adds Hendersonville

Learning Matters, a nonprofit learning center based in Nashville, has begun enrolling K–12 students for academic support in its new location in Hendersonville. The center helps local students who struggle academically due to a learning disability and provides services on a sliding fee scale to qualifying families.

Learning Matters provides school advocacy, academic assessments and individualized tutoring for students with all types of learning disabilities so that they too can reach their highest potential and gain the confidence they need to do well in school. Since its founding in 2006, Learning Matters has provided 52,500 hours of one-on-one intervention, evaluated the learning profiles of 1,290 students and provided 625 hours of advocacy out of its Nashville center.

The Learning Matters Hendersonville center is housed within the Indian Lake Goodwill Career Solutions Center, through a collaborative effort with Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee.

Learning Matters is enrolling students for the summer and next school year. Information: HvilleLearns@learningmattersinc.org or 615 431-5364.

Franklin’s i2i reports record quarter

Franklin-based i2i Population Health has announced record-breaking financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

The company, a population health management firm, has set an 18-year record in all categories of financials for an accelerated start to fiscal year 2018 versus the same period 2017.

Among the results the company reports:

• 36 percent increase in revenue

• 105 percent increase in new bookings (total contract value for new sales agreements)

• 106 percent increase in new recurring revenue (subscription software sales)

• 116 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (profitability)

Growth has occurred in every product line of business and in all market segments – Federally Qualified Health Centers, Commercial Ambulatory and Health Systems, and Payers.

MSM Solutions to open in Nashville

MSM Solutions, an integrator of barcode and RFID products, is opening a Nashville office.

The company provides its customers with cutting-edge RFID and barcode technology in a variety of diverse and complex industries.

They have been a premier partner for Honeywell, Impinj and Zebra.

MSM Solutions business development manager Brett Wilkerson says, “The Nashville office allows us to better support our automotive, healthcare and manufacturing customers in the region where we’ve deployed mission-critical applications using RFID and barcode technologies.”

Comdata updates Comchek Mobile

Brentwood-based Comdata Inc., a payment innovation company, has announced businesses within the trucking industry can register for its updated Comchek Mobile.

The system instantly digitizes payments for settlement, driver advances, lumpers, repairs and other common over-the-road needs.

The update empowers businesses and individuals to take advantage of the platform’s speed and simplicity by easily registering and establishing a user profile that matches their legal and business standing.

Comchek Mobile, which digitizes Comdata’s paper Comchek and Express Code payment offering, was introduced in 2017 to help the trucking industry more conveniently send, receive and use funds related to their driver payments and loads.

Using a Comchek Mobile debit card tied to an iOS- or Android-enabled smartphone app, businesses can now instantly send or receive funds from other individuals or businesses within the mobile network.

Lebanon Dermatology joins QualDerm

Lebanon Dermatology has joined QualDerm Partners as an affiliate practice.

QualDerm is a company that creates market-leading dermatology practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development.

Founded by Charles A. Mitchell, M.D., Lebanon Dermatology provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatologic care, including skin cancer prevention and detection. The practice is 40 years old.

“My practice has been built on providing the highest quality of care,’’ says Mitchell. “Generations of patients have trusted me to do that, so it was important to me to align with a company that shares the same values.

“QualDerm-affiliated dermatologists are among the best in our field and the company’s reputation for quality is second to none.”

QualDerm’s partnership model focuses on physician leadership to help guide the company’s policies and growth.

Reliant offers Hytch ride-sharing rewards

Reliant Bank is paying incentives to motivate commuters to share rides in Middle Tennessee.

Reliant is partnering with Nashville-based Hytch Rewards, a free smartphone app that validates and rewards ridesharing behavior through synchronized GPS technology.

As a Hytch Rewards partner, the bank’s employees will benefit when they carpool, ride a bus or share a ride-hail service.

“We admire what Hytch Rewards is doing to help alleviate traffic congestion and improve air quality in our communities,” says Kim York, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Reliant Bank. “Through our sponsorship, Reliant Bank becomes part of Nashville’s transit solution.’’

Hytch Rewards launched in February 2018 with Nissan North America committing to a $0.01 reward for every shared mile ending anywhere in Tennessee and an additional $0.04 per shared mile ending in the 10-county area surrounding Nashville.

Among areas targeted are:

• Afternoon congestion in Rutherford, Davidson, Robertson, Williamson, Hickman and Sumner Counties by offering $0.01 per mile during afternoon commute times.

• Morning congestion for students of MTSU and Lipscomb University by offering $0.04 per mile during morning commute times.

Des-Case announces new technology

Goodlettsville-based Des-Case Corporation, a desiccant breathers and manufacturer of specialty filtration products, has launched IsoLogic, the first connected desiccant breather.

Patent-pending IsoLogic is Des-Case’s first entrance into the rapidly growing Industrial Internet of Things space, expanding on the launch of the first desiccant breather by the company in 1983 and its subsequent innovations.

IsoLogic is now available in beta test and limited quantities directly from Des-Case. The company is currently partnered with several large organizations, spanning many industries, such as mining and minerals, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and general manufacturing.

Franklin franchise earns top prize

FirstLight Home Care, a provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced its Nashville Franklin team is its Care’s 2018 Franchisee of the Year award.

Owners Jason and Scotty Falk were selected from more than 160 franchisees.

Franchisees were evaluated based on a variety of criteria including third-party client satisfaction scores, caregiver retention, quality of service provided and year-over-year revenue growth.

FirstLight Home Care of Nashville Franklin offers a variety of companion and personal care services to residents of Nashville and the surrounding communities.

OMNIA Partners launches new website

Franklin-based OMNIA Partners, a group purchasing organization in procurement and supply chain management, has launched a new website.

The new site showcases additional benefits members and suppliers can expect as a result of the company’s recent acquisitions.

Members now receive more cost-effective pricing and unmatched access to top-performing supplier partners representing a robust portfolio of goods and services.

Suppliers can now access a larger, more diverse portfolio of member organizations and influential decision-makers.

In June and September of 2017 respectively, OMNIA Partners acquired both Chicago-based Prime Advantage, a leading buying group in mid-market manufacturing and direct materials, and Cleveland-based Corporate United, the nation’s largest indirect GPO with $300 billion in buying power among its members.