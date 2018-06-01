VOL. 42 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 01, 2018

Brew at the Zoo. A unique beer-tasting event allowing attendees to walk around and enjoy the zoo after hours while sampling an array of beers. Live music, local food trucks, and more than 100 craft beers will be part of the fun. Tickets: $65 and up. 6:30-11 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Sunset Interpretive Canoe Float at Radnor Lake

Join Ranger Matthew Bowling for a sunset canoe float to kick off National Trails Day Weekend at Radnor Lake. A unique opportunity for park visitors to experience the natural area with a state park ranger guiding for approximately 1½ hours around the lake. Free with canoe, lifejackets and paddles provided by park staff. Registration is required and there is a $2 on-line fee. Ages 15 and up. 7-8:30 p.m., Radnor Lake State Park, 1160 Otter Creek Road. Meet at Caretaker Residence on dam. Information

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: TBD. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

REIN Event

Where Do I Find Deals? Third in a three-part course exploring how financing works in real estate. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information

JUNE 1-2

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays include food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

-- Friday: Ben Sollee, Forlorn Strangers, Elise Davis, Del-Amina, Joseph Bradshaw

-- Saturday: Wanda Jackson, Alanna Royale, The Kernal, Air Ralley

JUNE 1-3

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market now presents a free music series every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series will showcase new and upcoming Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

National Trail Days-Statehood Celebration Hike

Enjoy a hike around Bicentennial Mall to celebrate National Trails Day. A one mile hike on pavement. Bring water and wear good walking shoes. 9-10 a.m. 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information

Scout Us Out! Girl Scouts Day

Bring the troops to the Frist Art Museum for a day of celebrating Girl Scouts and their families. Stop by Martin ArtQuest Gallery for art-making activities, and see below for special opportunities to earn badges and petals.919 Broadway. Fee: Free to Girl Scouts and their families. Limited discounted parking in Frist lots. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

JUNE 2-4

JW Marriott Nashville Career Fair

Opening this summer, JW Marriott Nashville, the city’s newest luxury hotel, is hiring for over 300 hospitality positions. Preregistration for the career fair will be available on the official website. Applicants may apply online in advance or in person. Interviews and drug screenings will be available on site. Openings are available in the following categories: guest services, engineering, management, accounting, housekeeping, information technology, facilities, banquets, spa (massage, nails, and estheticians), laundry, restaurant service and culinary positions. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show

This 20-piece band and choir will be preforming a captivating gospel show in the lower ballroom at Woolworth on 5th, 221 5th Ave. N. 1 p.m. Fee: $30. Limited seating. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 4

REIN Event

Rutherford County Focus Group. Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St. Andrews Drive. 6:30 p.m. Free. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops on Tuesdays through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. C615, 625 Main Street, Nashville. Meeting will be held in Rec Hall. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. Afternoon meeting off-site, Prairie Life Fitness, 300 Shingle Way, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

Salon@615

Dorothea Benton Frank in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free. Information

CMT Music Awards

Now in its 16th year, the CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville. The CMT awards are fan-voted and fans can vote until 12:01 ET, Monday, June 4. This year’s event will be hosted by Little Big Town. 7 p.m., Bridgestone Arena. Fee: $50- $170. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Dierks Bentley Presents The Mountain

This late-night album release show to benefit the Opry Trust Fund is hosted by Dierks Bentley. A copy of The Mountain is included with ticket purchase. Plus, special guest LANCO will perform as well. Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Ave. N. 10 p.m. Fee: $45-$80. Information: https://ryman.com/events/dierks-bentley/

JUNE 7-10

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience CAM Music Festival- featuring hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Celebrity Softball Game

A 28-year tradition in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival, City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game regularly features some of country music’s biggest and hottest stars. This year, Lauren Alaina, Brandi Cyrus, Naomi Judd, Trent Harmomu, Tegan Marie, Drew and Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers and many more will take to the field in support of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. Fee: $15, $35, with 100 percent of net proceeds from ticket sales going to support City of Hope. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Real Estate Investors Network

The Main Event. Topic: To be announced. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. South, Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50. Members Free. Prepayment required.

Additional Event: Getting Out of the Rat Race in Under 5 Years with Britnie Turner. Saturday, June 16. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aerial Headquarters, 150 3rd Ave S, Suite 1800. Fee: $1,497. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Chamber South Meeting

This will be Chamber South’s second meeting of the year. Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. 8-8:30 a.m. registration and networking. 8:30-9:30 presentation. Fee: Free but registration required. A light breakfast will be served. Nelson Andrews Leadership Center, 3088 Smith Springs Road, Antioch. Formed in 1994, Chamber South serves the business community in the 37013 and 37211 zip codes, including South Nashville and Antioch. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Transportation Summit – Coffee and Cadillac’s

What will it be like cruising down the road in an autonomous vehicle? Andrew’s Cadillac is hosting an event so one can see what it would be like. 1 Cadillac Drive, Maryland Farms, Brentwood. 9-11 a.m. Free. Information

Chamber 201

We are excited to introduce the newest addition to our programming- Chamber 201. Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street. Free, RSVP required. Limited spots available. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Young Professionals CONNECT

Young Professionals CONNECT at the beautiful Westhaven Golf Club, 4000 Golf Club Drive. Mix and mingle in the Westhaven Golf Academy, just below the clubhouse while enjoying live music. There will be a chipping demonstration at 6 p.m. and a longest drive demonstration at 6:45 p.m. with a longest drive competition happening in the training bay. Fee: Free, but registration is needed. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Business After Hours

Sip drinks and enjoy bites from your favorite Nashville-area eateries, network with fellow business leaders and browse Grand Avenue’s impressive fleet, from a vintage Rolls Royce to a stretch limousine. Fee: Chamber Member $25, Future Member $50. Chamber member display table, $250 (includes admission for 4 and a 6’ table to market your business.) Pre-registration required. Grand Avenue, 186 North First Street. Information

JUNE 15-16

Jazz & Blues Festival

The 18th annual Jefferson Street and Blues Festival celebrates community art, music, and food. The free Children’s Pavilion is a family-friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors, and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavillion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

The Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

An all-inclusive food-tasting event with one-price admission. Attendees have the opportunity to take a “Tour of Nashville” and enjoy tastings from popular Nashville neighborhood’s best local restaurants, along with some of Nashville’s local beverage flavors. This year’s festival will be benefiting the Nashville State Community College Foundation and will be working closely with the Randy Rayburn Culinary School’s students. Public Square Park, 6-10 p.m. Fees start at $59. Information

JUNE 16-17

Thunder on the Cumberland

Acme Radio hosts this event featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 Powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on lower Broadway. Food trucks, family-friendly fun. 11:00 with qualifying races on Saturday, 1 p.m. Final championship noon Sunday. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 P.M. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Transportation Summit Business Luncheon

A forum discussing transportation and innovative funding solutions. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partners $40

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. This month’s topic is JUMP (Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership). No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market – The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Fee: Chamber Members and future members, complimentary. As of January 1, 2018, to add value for our Chamber members, Chamber North Meet-up events are $10 to attend for Future Members after 2 complimentary visits. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. This month discussion will be the Nashville Sports scene. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Area Advisory Council events are $20 to attend for Future Members after 2 complimentary visits. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Williamson County REIN Event

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch Meeting meets the third Thursday of the month, bringing together serious, motivated real estate investors discussing deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. Fee: Cost of your meal. 11:30-12:30. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Clarksville REIN Event

Enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from knowledgeable speakers who can give valuable insight in our business. Pamela Lovelace and Jeremy Enders will be group leaders for this meeting. Location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: Free but reservation required. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the summer heat and join us for craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the Sixth Annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. 21+ event valid ID required for entry. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $99 and up. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 452-4000