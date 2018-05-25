Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year's end

Updated 6:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp. says its CEO will retire at year's end, to be succeeded by another veteran executive at the company best known for its Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey brand.

Paul Varga has been CEO of the Louisville-based company for more than a decade as part of a 31-year career. Varga says it's the right time for the company to undergo a leadership transition.

The company says Varga will be succeeded by Lawson E. Whiting, who currently serves as Brown-Forman's chief operating officer. Whiting, a 21-year veteran of the company, was unanimously approved by the company's board of directors for the CEO job.

During his tenure, Varga focused Brown-Forman's business on its premium spirits portfolio, expanded its global markets and oversaw the release of brand extensions.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0