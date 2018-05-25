Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

Streets closing ahead of Trump visit

Updated 7:01AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Streets will be closing in anticipation of a visit by President Donald Trump.

Trump will be in Nashville today for a 7 p.m. rally and will headline a fundraiser earlier in the day for Rep. Marsha Blackburn's U.S. Senate bid.

Fifth Avenue from Charlotte Avenue to James Robertson Parkway, and Gay Street from Fifth Avenue to James Robertson Parkway will close at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the city will close James Robertson Parkway from Third to Fifth avenues, and Fourth Avenue from Charlotte Avenue to James Robertson Parkway.

At 3 p.m., James Robertson Parkway will be closed at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

