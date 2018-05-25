Muscle Shoals drummer Roger Clark dies at 67

VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — A drummer who contributed to the legendary Muscle Shoals sound has died.

The Times Daily reports that 67-year-old Roger Clark died Thursday at his home.

Guitarist Travis Wammack said Clark worked at FAME Recording Studios and Wishbone Recording Studio in the 1970s and '80s.

He played on albums by Lou Rawls, Paul Anka, Tom Jones and others. He played drums on Hank Williams Jr.'s breakthrough 1979 album "Family Tradition."

Clark played his first paying gig at 14, going on to work in studios in Muscle Shoals and Nashville. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame says he drummed on more than 30 gold and platinum albums touring with the Steve Miller Band, Journey and Pointer Sisters, among others. The hall of fame honored Clark with bronze star in December.