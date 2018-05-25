Health care CEOs lead the way in pay

VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

The highest pay packages go to CEOs at health care companies. For the second time in three years, chief executives in the health care field led the S&P 500 in terms of total compensation. The typical CEO in the industry made $14.9 million last year, which means half earned more than that, and half made less.

A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top paid:

1. Health care, median compensation of $14.9 million, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

2. Industrial goods, $13.9 million, up 9 percent

3. Basic materials, $12.7 million, up 16 percent

Bottom paid:

1. Utilities, $9.3 million, up 8 percent

2. Financial, $10.4 million, up 10 percent

3. Services, $11.3 million, up 5 percent