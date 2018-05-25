VOL. 42 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 25, 2018

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly May-October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, $10 day of, children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Williamson County Town Hall

Topic: City Plan and Capital Improvement Projects-Franklin. Guest Panel: Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, City Administrator Eric Stuckey. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information

MAY 25-27

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market now presents a free music series every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series will showcase new and upcoming Nashville Talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Zzzoofari Slumber

A unique camping experience for families with kids 4-12 years old. Sleep under the stars with the snoozing animals just a short distance away. Enjoy a variety of activities and a full breakfast the next morning. Refer to website for what to bring and activities. Fee: Zoo members (age 4+) $38, non-members (age 4+) $55. Toddlers (age 2-4) $15, Groups of 8+ $30 each. An additional date: September 1. Information

East Nashville Crawfish Bash

This free, family-friendly, pet-friendly event showcases the best of Nashville, from local food and art vendors to local breweries to a music bill stacked with regional acts. East Park, 700 Woodland St., Nashville. Noon -9 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Fee: $10-$79.95 VIP tickets available for purchase. VIP tickets guarantee that you get crawfish. The event has sold out of crawfish every year so guests are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time. Please be sure to claim your VIP tickets by 3 p.m. A rain or shine event. Information

Songwriters Night Summer Concert Series

Historic Rock Castle will host local artists for a fun-filled evening under the stars. Cole Vosbury and Amanda June (“The Lovers”) and Jared Hard will perform. Bring your own picnic or purchase food from concessions. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Kid friendly event with bounce houses and field to play games. 5-9 p.m. Additional dates:

-- June 23 with Jessie Clement and Eastland

-- July 21 with Campbell Station and Kenneth Hampton

-- August 11 with Flight Three, Three Star Revival and Braden Baug

Information: https://www.historicrockcastle.com/calendar/song-writers-night-summer-concert-series-2017

MAY 26-27

Nashville Tacofest

The event will feature a best taco competition, taco trucks, vendors, a burrito eating contest, salsa dancing, a mechanical bull, Mariachi bands, specialty margaritas, craft beer, and more. This kid-friendly features special events for children, including burrito and hot chip eating contests for ages 6-13. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, 625 Smith Ave. 1-8 p.m. Fee: general admission, $10 online, $15 at door, Judges, $30 online, $35 at door, VIP, $50 online, $55 at door. 13 and under free. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. Open regular library hours. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. During May, Nashville Food Truck Association will be donating a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops on Tuesdays through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. Nashville Food Truck Association will be donating a portion of proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how businesses play in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Information

Yum! East for Fannie Battle

Yum!East is a unique tasting event that features East Nashville restaurants, chefs, food artisans and specialty purveyors all showcasing the best of this notable neighborhood’s culinary landscape. Guests can sample bites from 30 of East Nashville’s tastiest residents while enjoying craft beer and wine and great live music. Pavilion East. 6-9 p.m. 21+ event. No children, no pets. Rain or shine, no refunds. Fee: $55 + $5.12 fee. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Brew at the Zoo

A unique beer tasting event allowing attendees to walk around and enjoy the zoo after hours while sampling an array of beers. Live music, local food trucks, and more than 100 craft beers will be part of the fun. Tickets: $65 and up. 6:30-11 p.m. Information: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/brew-at-the-zoo/instance/6-1-2018

JUNE 1-2

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place Friday and Saturday during May and June at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all Acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

-- Friday: Ben Sollee, Forlorn Strangers, Elise Davis, Del-Amina, Joseph Bradshaw

-- Saturday: Wanda Jackson, Alanna Royale, The Kernal, Air Ralley

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

JUNE 2-4

JW Marriott Nashville Career Fair

Opening this summer, JW Marriott Nashville, the city’s newest luxury hotel, is hiring for over 300 hospitality positions. Preregistration for the career fair will be available on the official website. Applicants may apply online in advance or in person. Interviews and drug screenings will be available on site. Openings are available in the following categories: guest services, engineering, management, accounting, housekeeping, information technology, facilities, banquets, spa (massage, nails, and estheticians), laundry, restaurant service and culinary positions. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show

This 20-piece band and choir will be preforming a captivating gospel show in the lower ballroom at Woolworth on 5th, 221 5th Ave. N. 1 p.m. Fee: $30. Limited seating. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group – Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

Eating Smart and Moving More

UT Extension Office is hosting a series of workshops on Tuesdays through June 19. Learn how to cook, save money on food, plan meals, eat well, keep your food safe and be active. Extension office, 658 Hartsville Pike. 5-6:15 p.m. Fee: Free. Information: 452-1423, Jenny Biggs

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. C615, 625 Main Street, Nashville. Meeting will be held in Rec Hall. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint. Afternoon meeting off-site, Prairie Life Fitness, 300 Shingle Way, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

Salon@615

Dorothea Benton Frank in conversation with Ann Patchett. Main Library. 6:15 p.m. Free. Information

CMT Music Awards

Now in its 16th year, the CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville. The CMT awards are fan-voted and fans can vote until 12:01 ET, Monday, June 4. This year’s event will be hosted by Little Big Town. 7 p.m., Bridgestone Arena. Fee: $50- $170. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Dierks Bentley Presents The Mountain

This late-night album release show to benefit the Opry Trust Fund is hosted by Dierks Bently. A copy of The Mountain is included with ticket purchase. Plus, special guest LANCO will perform as well. Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Ave. N. 10 p.m. Fee: $45-$80. Information

JUNE 7-10

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from all over the world move in to Nashville for four days to experience CAM Music Festival- featuring hundreds of live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity sporting events. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Celebrity Softball Game

A 28-year tradition in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival, City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game regularly features some of country music’s biggest and hottest stars. This year, Lauren Alaina, Naomi Judd, Trent Harmomu, Tegan Marie, Drew and Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s property brothers and many more will take to the field in support of City of Hope’s lifesaving mission. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson St. Fee: $15, $35, with 100 percent of net proceeds from ticket sales going to support City of Hope.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

Transportation Summit – Coffee and Cadillac’s

What will it be like cruising down the road in an autonomous vehicle? Andrew’s Cadillac is hosting an event so one can see what it would be like. 1 Cadillac Drive, Maryland Farms, Brentwood. 9-11 a.m. Free. Information

JUNE 15-16

Jazz & Blues Festival

The 18th annual Jefferson Street and Blues Festival celebrates community art, music, and food. The free Children’s Pavilion is a family-friendly event that includes lots of activities for children, music, food vendors, and more. There will be live music on the Children’s Pavillion stage noon-3 p.m. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Live music on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Bicentennial Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

An all-inclusive food-tasting event with one-price admission. Attendees have the opportunity to take a “Tour of Nashville” and enjoy tastings from popular Nashville neighborhood’s best local restaurants, along with some of Nashville’s local beverage flavors. This year’s festival will be benefiting the Nashville State Community College Foundation and will be working closely with the Randy Rayburn Culinary School’s students. Public Square Park, 6-10 p.m. Fees start at $59. Information

JUNE 16-17

Thunder on the Cumberland

Acme Radio hosts this event featuring the fastest boats in the world racing on the Cumberland River. It’s the only Formula 1 Powerboat race in Tennessee. Riverfront Park on lower Broadway. Food trucks, family-friendly fun. 11:00 with qualifying races on Saturday, 1 p.m. Final championship noon Sunday. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 P.M. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Transportation Summit Business Luncheon

A forum discussing transportation and innovative funding solutions. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fee: Business partners $40

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Craft Beer Festival

Get out of the summer heat and join us for craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the Sixth Annual Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. 21+ event valid ID required for entry. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $99 and up. Information