Records advocates sue over sealed documents in opioid suit

VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government and the Knoxville News Sentinel are asking a judge to give the public access to all records in the state's lawsuit against the makers of the world's top-selling painkiller.

Tennessee was one of six states last week that filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, a drug at the center of America's opioid crisis. Tennessee's complaint was filed under seal, and a judge gave Purdue Pharma 10 days to argue that it should be kept from the public.

TCOG and the newspaper asked to intervene, arguing that the state is in an addiction crisis and citizens have a compelling interest in the lawsuit.

Purdue Pharma has denied claims in the lawsuits against it and said it will defend itself.