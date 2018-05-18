Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Couple featured on 'Weed Country' show charged in Tennessee

Front Page

JACKSON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Oregon couple featured on the television show "Weed Country" has been indicted on marijuana-related charges in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney's office in Jackson says Michael and Tawni Boutin, of Medford, Oregon, face charges including manufacturing and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Narcotics agents said they found 20 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of hash oil in a house and the Boutins' tour bus in Jackson.

Agents also seized 11 firearms from the house. A federal complaint says the house belonged to William Cisco, who has been indicted on marijuana and weapons charges.

The Boutins appeared on the Discovery Channel's "Weed Country," which is about the marijuana trade in California and Oregon.

Court records don't show if Cisco or the Boutins have lawyers.

