Predators name Jeff Kealty, Brian Poile assistant GMs

VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have promoted Jeff Kealty and Brian Poile to assistant general manager positions following the departure of Paul Fenton.

Fenton had been the Predators' assistant general manager before the Minnesota Wild hired him as general manager on Monday.

Kealty will now be assistant general manager and director of scouting. Poile, the son of Predators general manager David Poile, will be assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.

The Predators also have named Scott Nichol general manager of the Milwaukee Admirals and director of player development. The Milwaukee Admirals are the Predators' American Hockey League affiliate.

Kealty will oversee Nashville's professional and amateur scouting efforts. Brian Poile will manage the research, negotiation and handling of player contracts as well as overseeing the Predators' minor-league operations.

