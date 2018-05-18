Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Tennessee Gov.: Sanctuary bill to become law sans signature

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he's allowing legislation billed as a push against sanctuary cities to become law without his signature, saying it has stirred up irrational fear on both sides.

Haslam told reporters Monday that Tennessee has no sanctuary cities and state law prohibits them. He said it's not a mass deportation bill.

Haslam said it's best for Tennessee to move on.

The legislation bars local "sanctuary" policies and threatens to withhold future state economic and community development money from those not complying.

Local governments would have to comply with federal immigration detainers of people identified as in the country illegally without requiring warrants or probable cause.

Haslam said police departments couldn't adopt policies not to ask about immigration status in routine encounters, but wouldn't be required to ask.

