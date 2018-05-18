Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Zuckerberg meeting with EU parliament leaders to be webcast

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to have his meeting Tuesday with the leaders of the European parliament about data privacy be broadcast publicly through web streaming.

The evening meeting with leaders of the political groups and a justice and civil rights expert was long expected to be private. But many in the European Parliament had been calling for an on-air grilling for Zuckerberg to explain his company's role in a scandal about the misuse of customer data.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said in a statement Monday that after discussing the issue with Zuckerberg "I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request."

Tajani called it "great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect" shown for the EU legislature.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0