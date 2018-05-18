Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 18, 2018

Fort Campbell brigade casing colors, prepares for deployment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is preparing for deployment to Afghanistan and will hold a color-casing ceremony at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location.

The brigade will replace the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in a regular rotation of forces and will be the unit's fifth deployment to Afghanistan. The 101st Airborne Division said in a news release that in previous deployments, the brigade flew thousands of hours transporting troops and providing close air support and aerial reconnaissance.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fort Campbell.

